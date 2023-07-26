PLYMOUTH — When Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter step on stage at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 8, they may be somewhat exhausted, but also ready to bring the audience an evening of great music.
The schedule of shows during their “See It All American Tour” offers Allman and Frankenreiter a chance to perform in 50 states in 49 days. The previous record, held by other musicians, was performing in 50 states in 50 days. The American Tour will do it one day short in the spirit of competition.
Frankenreiter laughs when asked if he thinks they can complete the concert tour. “We’re ready to go. It will be fun, and we want to go for it. Performing in 50 states in just 49 days has never been done before. George Thorogood did all 50 states in three months, and another guy did 50 states in 50 days. That’s why we are doing 50 states in 49 days.”
Setting up the extensive tour has been quite an undertaking for the pair's agents, figuring out the ins and outs of the trip, how to reach each venue, and the length of time between each destination.
If anyone can complete the challenge, it's Frankenreiter and Allman, who are used to being on the road and performing in a different place every night. “It was Devon’s idea to do the tour. We both had turned 50 and decided, let’s do this. We have the physical stamina for it,” says Frankenreiter.
Allman, son of famed musician Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, and Frankenreiter have known each other and performed together for some time. They are both songwriters and practiced musicians.
Allman and Frankenreiter released a collaborative EP, “Rollers,” serving as the soundtrack to the tour. The song collection includes previously released singles “Calling All You Riders” and “See It All.”
Being on the road is nothing new for Frankenreiter, who traveled as a professional surfer before his career as a musician, touring for three decades. He also has over a dozen albums under his belt. This summer’s concert schedule is quite different, due to the fast-paced travel. There will be no overnight stays in hotels, but rather at each stop along the way, unloading equipment, playing the concert, loading gear back in, and heading to the next stop, traveling all the while in a tour bus. Hawaii and Alaska will be the only places on the tour not reached via bus.
“It will be a tight schedule, and we might even be showering at each venue where we will play,” Frankenreiter jokes.
Two places on the tour Frankenreiter particularly relishes visiting are Anchorage and Honolulu. “I am looking forward to taking Devon surfing in Hawaii,” he says.
As the tour kicks off, the musicians will taste the fast pace with two shows in one day in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The tour description says the schedule will “bring the road warriors to places they’ve never been, at a pace that’s never been done, testing their wills at every turn.”
Although that might seem to outline an athletic event rather than a concert tour, for Frankenreiter and Allman it will be more like two buddies out for a fun road trip. They will get tired, no doubt, but the summertime trek will be a chance to do what they do best: Play music. “This will be unique and fun,” Frankenreiter says.
Concertgoers can expect a 75-minute set of songs. The tour includes indoor venues as well as outdoor settings. The only thing that might hinder the schedule would be extreme weather holding up the bus or a flight. Otherwise, the tour will carry on, striving for the goal of 49 days of shows in 50 states.
“I’ve been playing since I was 16 and writing music since I was 30,” Frankenreiter says. “I am originally from California, and I grew up surfing."
If Frankenreiter and Allman meet the goal for the tour, there will be an awards ceremony at the 50th concert in California, with world recording-breaking plaques. “It will be a big moment for us,” explains Frankenreiter.
After the tour ends, Frankenreiter will take some time off to be with family, and then in October, he will head to Brazil, followed by Mexico in December for further concerts. He will kick off a tour in February as he finishes a new album.
Frankenreiter and Allman will give the “See It All American Tour” their best effort. They are confident they can set a new record. With that determination and a lot of talent, they may be tired at the end of the tour, but satisfied with their effort.
