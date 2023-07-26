PLYMOUTH — When Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter step on stage at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 8, they may be somewhat exhausted, but also ready to bring the audience an evening of great music.

The schedule of shows during their “See It All American Tour” offers Allman and Frankenreiter a chance to perform in 50 states in 49 days. The previous record, held by other musicians, was performing in 50 states in 50 days. The American Tour will do it one day short in the spirit of competition.

