A season of contrasts.

Christmas has come to New York. Saks Fifth Avenue, the emporium on Fifth Avenue, features a spectacular synchronized light display that covers the building’s façade and surrounds the windows decorated with red Christmas trees, silver Christmas trees, pink Christmas trees and glamorous women in a variety of poses. Music pulses with the rhythm of the lights.
The Christmas tree that anchors Rockefeller Center, just across from Saks, is topped with a new star designed with three million Swarovski crystals across 70 triangular spikes, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind. Traditional colored lights are wrapped around the tree.
Lord & Taylor, founded by Englishman Samuel Lord in 1824 and probably one of the oldest department stores in the United States, was one of the first stores to feature traditional holiday window displays. This year Lord & Taylor is going out of business and two windows are displaying a slide-show of images from the past, ending with a gingerbread man waving good-bye.
Last week at a chic party downtown in Chelsea, a waiter dressed in black from head to toe was serving snickerdoodle cookies on a silver tray. Remember those cinnamon cookies from the '50s? If this all sounds complicated, it is. The holiday season is filled with contrasts.
A few years ago, I bought a book entitled Christmas Stories (Everyman’s PocketClassics, Alfred A. Knopf, New York, London, Toronto, 2007) at Hatchards, the bookshop on Piccadilly in London. I’m pulled like a magnet into this shop – one of the oldest bookshops in the United Kingdom – whenever I’m in London. The short stories gathered in Christmas Stories are by well-known authors, including Charles Dickens, Willa Cather, Truman Capote and John Updike, among many others.
I pull the book down from the shelf at the beginning of the holiday season. One of my favorite stories is Vladimir Nabokov’s, “Christmas.” A father has returned to his summer home from St. Petersburg, Russia, on Christmas Eve in the year of his young son’s death. Filled with grief and alone with just a caretaker in the frigid cottage surrounded by snowdrifts and windows thick with frost, the man discovers a biscuit tin with a cocoon in his what had been his son’s room. He carries it with him into the warmth of living room. On Christmas morning, hearing a snap, he finds an Atticus moth has burst from the chrysalid.
“And then those thick black wings, with a glazy eyespot on each and a purplish bloom during their hooked foretips took a full breath under the impulse of tender, ravishing almost human happiness.”
"Contemplative" is the word I hold in my mind during the holiday season. A word that is used to describe the lives of monks, priests and nuns who inhabit monasteries and spend their days in prayer and quiet. The moments I treasure are on Christmas Eve and again on New Year’s Eve.
On Christmas Eve at the Congregational Church in Laconia – when the service ends and the congregation begins singing "Silent Night" – the lights are turned down and everyone lights a candle and walks in silence out into the cold winter night.
On New Year’s Eve I attend the Peace Concert at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York, where thousands of people light candles, filling the nave with a glow. For a few moments one has time to be contemplative, away from the red Christmas trees, the silver Christmas trees and the pink Christmas trees.
If you practice yoga you know this feeling is found in vinyasa, when the movement and breath of the body come together on the mat and one is encouraged to be in the moment and let go of feelings of sadness, anger and regret. It is here you recognize that out of sadness can come joy. Out of anger can come reconciliation. Namaste.
A season of contrasts.
Elizabeth Howard is an author and journalist. Her books include: Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R.Godine, 2015), Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011). She lives in New York City and has a home in Laconia. You can send her a note at: Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com
