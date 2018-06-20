TILTON — One Light Theatre's production of "A Chorus Line" will be staged this weekend, June 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m. at The Rome Theater at Tilton School's Hamilton Hall. The cast is comprised of both professional and community actors from across the country. "It was my goal as director to be certain I kept the production true to the original while putting my own style to it," said director Jason Roy. "I have been so lucky to work with such a talented cast that is capable of shining light into this wonderful piece of musical theater."
"A Chorus Line" follows 17 actors as they audition for a Broadway production in New York City. Throughout the show, the actors open up about their personal lives and motivations to get into show business. By the end, many of the characters are found questioning why they are part of the cutthroat world of theater at all.
Music director David Sheehy said the vocals are true to the original score as well. "They are a capable cast, so we didn't hold back. They are nailing the four- and five-part harmonies with ease." He also said it's been a pleasure to feature a live orchestra. "There's nothing like a live band in a musical, you forget how amazing the sound can be until everyone is playing and singing at once."
All of this work behind the scenes paid off. Local patron Taylor Foster said, "I had chills any time the cast would sing, and the dancing was simply amazing."
Tickets are $18 for students and seniors and $20 for adults, and can be purchased at the door or by calling 603-848-7979. You can also purchase tickets by visiting www.onelightheatre.org.
