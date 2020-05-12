LACONIA — The Laconia Rotary Club announces that its drawing for a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle is postponed from June 21 because of the current pandemic. The drawing traditionally occurs on the last Sunday of Motorcycle Week. The date will coincide with the last Sunday of the 2020 Motorcycle Week, whenever that event is re-scheduled.
In the meantime, Rotarians will continue to sell charity raffle tickets ($20 each) and will display the Harley Davidson motorcycle whenever public gatherings are permitted. For more information or to purchase a raffle ticket online, visit laconiarotary.org.
Laconia Rotary is part of an international network that values service above self, provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world. Laconia Rotary typically meets every Thursday at noon at the Belknap Mill in Laconia. All are welcome. Please write to LaconiaRotary@gmail.com to let us know you’ll be attending. Visit www.LaconiaRotary.org for more information about the club.
