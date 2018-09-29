LACONIA – The Laconia Democratic Committee’s picnic and fundraiser scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 30, will be open to all Laconia Democrats and their families, party officials said Friday.
The event is planned for 1 p.m. at the home of Carlos Cardona, a candidate for state representative, who lives at 1487 Old North Main St.
“Like all other activities of the Democrats, it is open to all Democrats and like-minded people, as well as interested independents,” state Rep. David Huot said in an email.
The picnic is to include candidates for governor, Congress and the state Legislature. Candidates, including Chris Pappas, who is running for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Carol Shea-Porter, are expected to make brief remarks.
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is flirting with a presidential run, was scheduled to make an appearance at the picnic, but has canceled due to events in Washington.
