LACONIA — The Bailey/Emanuel Jazz Quintet features 5 UNH musicians eager to take on the world of Jazz. They will perform on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m., at Pitmans Freight Room, 94 New Salem Street.
Tickets $20, BYOB: For reservations call 527-0043 or visit http://pitmansfreightroom.com/.
