The Inter-Lakes High School Class of 1970 recently observed its 50th graduation. In lieu of hosting a reunion celebration, the class chose to honor the occasion by awarding a one-time scholarship to a deserving Inter-Lakes High Class of 2020 graduate. Brenna Chrusciel, a rising University of New Hampshire freshman, was chosen as the recipient.
While at Inter-Lakes, Brenna was a member of the ILHS Band, Flag Squad, Spanish Club, Yearbook, Science Club, Varsity Soccer and Softball teams. She is recognized as a New Hampshire Scholar, volunteers at St. Charles Church in Meredith, and has been a dancer with Lakes Region Dance for many years.
Brenna will major in Social Work at UNH and hopes to pursue a master's degree in that field in the future. She is pictured here receiving the scholarship check from Robert Weeks, President of the Inter-Lakes Class of 1970.
