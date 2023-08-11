Several of the 400 Granite VNA Hospice Home & Garden Tour participants admire the views of Lake Winnipesaukee and the open kitchen and living room featuring a unique hanging canoe in this Wolfeboro home. The home was stop number four on the recent Hospice Home & Garden Tour, which raised more than $20,000 to benefit the agency’s hospice services. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — After a three-year hiatus, Granite VNA’s Hospice Home & Garden Tour returned to the Lakes Region on July 19, featuring four homes in Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro. The tour was a success, raising more than $20,000 to support Granite VNA hospice services.
“The Hospice Home & Garden Tour committee would like to express our sincere gratitude to the four homeowners who graciously offered their homes as a part of the tour, to the many volunteers who helped make the day such a success, and of course — to the hundreds of tour attendees,” said Barbara Lobdell, tour committee co-chair.
More than 400 people spent a beautiful summer day touring the homes and properties, enjoying stunning lake and mountain views, along with the homes’ architecture and décor.
The 2023 Hospice Home & Garden Tour was dedicated to longtime hospice volunteer and former chair of the Hospice Home & Garden Tour Committee, Shirley Richardson of Wolfeboro, who was a devoted advocate for hospice care and worked tirelessly to raise funds that benefited hospice services in the Lakes Region.
Granite VNA thanks Hospice Home & Garden Tour committee members Sue Ayers, Karen Haskell, Judy Hatch, Peg Mongiello and Co-Chairs Anne MacLellan and Barbara Lobdell.
Planning for the 2024 Hospice Home & Garden Tour is already underway, and the planning committee seeks volunteers and Lakes Region homeowners who may be willing to open their home for the tour.
For information about the 2024 tour, to volunteer and/or to offer or recommend a home, contact Emily Manning at 603-230-5664 or email her at emily.manning@granitevna.org.
