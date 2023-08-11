08 COM house tour

Several of the 400 Granite VNA Hospice Home & Garden Tour participants admire the views of Lake Winnipesaukee and the open kitchen and living room featuring a unique hanging canoe in this Wolfeboro home. The home was stop number four on the recent Hospice Home & Garden Tour, which raised more than $20,000 to benefit the agency’s hospice services. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — After a three-year hiatus, Granite VNA’s Hospice Home & Garden Tour returned to the Lakes Region on July 19, featuring four homes in Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro. The tour was a success, raising more than $20,000 to support Granite VNA hospice services.

“The Hospice Home & Garden Tour committee would like to express our sincere gratitude to the four homeowners who graciously offered their homes as a part of the tour, to the many volunteers who helped make the day such a success, and of course — to the hundreds of tour attendees,” said Barbara Lobdell, tour committee co-chair. 

