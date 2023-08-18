08 COM Hermit Woods honor

At the East Coast Winemaker’s Summit, Hermit Woods co-founder and winemaker Ken Hardcastle showcased his handcrafted creations, including 2020 Lakehouse White and 2020 Hermitage, to peers and mentors who shared his passion and applauded his results. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery recently announced that co-founder and winemaker Ken Hardcastle was invited to present his wines at the seventh annual East Coast Winemaker’s Summit.

This gathering brought together renowned winemakers from across the East Coast, fostering the exchange of expertise, innovation and the celebration of exceptional craftsmanship.

