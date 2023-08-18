At the East Coast Winemaker’s Summit, Hermit Woods co-founder and winemaker Ken Hardcastle showcased his handcrafted creations, including 2020 Lakehouse White and 2020 Hermitage, to peers and mentors who shared his passion and applauded his results. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery recently announced that co-founder and winemaker Ken Hardcastle was invited to present his wines at the seventh annual East Coast Winemaker’s Summit.
This gathering brought together renowned winemakers from across the East Coast, fostering the exchange of expertise, innovation and the celebration of exceptional craftsmanship.
Hardcastle showcased his handcrafted creations, including 2020 Lakehouse White and 2020 Hermitage, to peers and mentors who shared his passion and applauded his results. This opportunity not only honors his contributions but also emphasizes Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery's pioneering role within the wine community.
“It's a true honor to represent New Hampshire's winemaking prowess on this distinguished platform. This recognition is a testament to the collective dedication of our team at Hermit Woods,” Hardcastle said.
The event was put on by Paul Vigna, news editor/producer, writer at the Wine Classroom, and Joe Fiola, professor and specialist in viticulture and small fruit at the University of Maryland. The event was held at Maryland’s newest winery, The Crossvines, a multipurpose agricultural tourism destination featuring a state-of-the-art winery designed to reduce barriers to entry in the wine industry.
Being invited to this distinguished event highlights Hardcastle’s commitment to winemaking and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of excellence.
What sets Hardcastle apart is his ability to craft wines from fruits beyond grapes, championing the essence of New Hampshire through carefully selected fruits that encapsulate the state's character.
Despite that his wines stem from fruits other than grapes, they are meticulously fashioned to meet the exacting standards of traditional grape wines, offering a symphony of complexity and character to the palate.
Notably, Hardcastle's predominantly dry wines make for versatile companions to various cuisines, and their potential for graceful aging in cellars promises splendid evolution over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.