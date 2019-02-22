For the past few years in Laconia, we have seen an increase in students who have difficulty with emotional self-regulation. This is not unique to Laconia. Rather, it is a trend happening nationally. In response, Woodland Heights School has spent a great deal of time on explicitly teaching our students about their emotions and strategies to use when they feel themselves beginning to become dysregulated. Woodland Heights School’s motto is to “be safe, be respectful, be responsible and be ready to learn.” A child who has developed strong self-regulatory skills is able to attend, control emotions and behavior and ultimately, is ready to learn.
As a schoolwide intervention, Woodland Heights School teaches all students from prekindergarten to second grade self-regulation through “Zones of Regulation, A Curriculum Designed to Foster Self-Regulation and Emotional Control” by Leah M.Kuypers.
Zones of regulation focuses on four zones: red, yellow, green and blue. When in the red zone, students experience intense emotions such as anger or terror. In the yellow zone, students are still experiencing intense emotions but have more control such as silliness, excitement, frustration or anxiety. We want all of our students to be in the green zone, because it is when optimal learning happens. In the green zone students are happy, content and focused. The blue zone refers to students who have lower energy and alertness, such as being sad, bored or not feeling well.
Too often, we regulate for our own children to try and help them. But doing so may delay their learning the essential skills they need to take care of their emotional needs outside of their homes. In addition to the language we use from “zones of regulation,” there are a lot of other things that can be done at home to help your children become ready to learn, such as: keeping your own intensity low by using a calm, neutral tone of voice when your child becomes angry or frustrated; actively listen to your child when they are upset; hearing what they say and restating it in a way that they can understand and feel validated; recognizing your child when they are being cooperative. When your child is upset or sad, help them recognize and name the emotion. This will help the next time they are feeling that same way.
Research tells us that there is clear evidence between a child’s ability to regulate their emotions and success in school. Additionally, it leads to increased levels of self-confidence and the ability to maintain positive peer relationships. Since implementing a schoolwide approach, we have seen a significant decrease in behaviors in the last several years. All students are hearing the same language and being taught the same strategies to help with managing their own emotions – and it’s making a difference.
If you’re interested in learning more about the importance of emotional regulation and how to help ensure your child is ready to learn, visit zonesofregulation.com, understood.org, or talk to your school counselor to see how they are supporting emotional regulation in school.
Marcy Kelley is a student services administrator in the Laconia School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.