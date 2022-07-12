HealthFirst Family Care Center is offering free blood pressure screenings to the public as part of its expanded heart health program on two days in July.
Did you know that a normal blood pressure level is less than “120 over 80”, or 120/80 mmHg? And while high blood pressure rarely has any symptoms, it can lead to heart disease which is the leading cause of death in New Hampshire. The good news is that in most cases, individuals can manage their blood pressure and ultimately lower their risk for other serious health problems.
Come on by HealthFirst’s Laconia office on Thursday, July 14 or their Franklin office on Friday, July 15 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. rain or shine. You will meet the community health worker, patient advocates, and others who will be available to meet with you and discuss other available programs and services or help you in becoming a new patient. Meet outside under the tent rain or shine.
HealthFirst Family Care Center offers heart health and other medical services to all individuals, regardless of ability to pay. Further, women ages 21-75 can learn if they may also be eligible for the free Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program which offers free pap tests and mammograms, as well as the Heart Health Program that offers screening services if they:
• Are enrolled in or eligible for the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
• Are 40-64 years old
• Are uninsured, underinsured, or are of low income
• Reside in New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.