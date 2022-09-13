A family member is bleeding profusely, or they have suffered a heart attack… what would you do?
For victims whose injuries are serious but survivable, rapid treatment is essential to help save a life. In just five to eight minutes, a person can bleed to death. Knowing the skills to help provide rapid treatment, such as CPR, can help you in an emergency. When performed, cardiopulmonary resuscitation can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival.
In conjunction with September’s National Preparedness Month, the Winnipesaukee Public Health Network will host a training program designed to give you the easily learned skills necessary to save a life. No prior medical experience is necessary to attend the no-cost training sessions.
There are three opportunities to earn your HeartSaver CPR Certification Card and Stop the Bleed Certification.
• Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the New Hampton Fire Department in New Hampton
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gilman Library in Alton
• Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Franklin Savings Bank Community Learning Center in Laconia
No-cost registration can be found by visiting www.eventbrite.com, titled “2 Tools to Save a Life” under the “health” tab.
For more information or questions about the training, contact John Beland, emergency preparedness director, Partnership for Public Health via phone at 603-707-5855 or via email at jbeland@pphnh.org.
