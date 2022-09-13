A family member is bleeding profusely, or they have suffered a heart attack… what would you do?

For victims whose injuries are serious but survivable, rapid treatment is essential to help save a life. In just five to eight minutes, a person can bleed to death. Knowing the skills to help provide rapid treatment, such as CPR, can help you in an emergency. When performed, cardiopulmonary resuscitation can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival.

