LACONIA — What is an occupational therapist, you say? Do I need one if I don’t work?
Don’t let the term fool you. Occupational therapists do amazing work for people young and old, employed or retired, male or female. It is all about managing activities of daily living and helping folks achieve or regain the skill sets that allow them to be independent.
Often there is confusion between occupational and physical therapy. While there is some crossover, a good adage is that “physical therapy gets you where you need to go. Occupational therapy shows you what to do when you get there.” OTs enable people of all ages to live life to its fullest by helping them regain their function or teach them ways to improve their independence and live better with injury, illness, or disability.
Common occupational therapy interventions include performing on-site assessments of both the home environment and work environment, making recommendations to appropriately adapt those environments, helping children with disabilities to participate fully in school and social situations, training people recovering from injury to regain skills, and providing supports for older adults experiencing physical and cognitive changes. For example, after a total hip replacement an OT would help a person to relearn bathing, dressing and meal prep independently and safely. Or after a stroke, an OT might work with someone who lost the function of one arm to discover new ways to dress or cut up vegetables with only one hand, perhaps with the use of some adaptive equipment. Even a patient who struggles with COPD can learn some coping strategies like to sit while brushing teeth or keep commonly used items closer at hand.
Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice has many qualified and friendly occupational therapists who can help you after an accident, injury or illness. If you have experienced any of these challenges or are facing surgery, call 800-224-8549 to learn more.
