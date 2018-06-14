CENTER TUFTONBORO — For the sixth year, Zebra Crossings is accepting registrations for a weeklong summer camp from August 19-24 for youths with asthma.
Camp Spinnaker is for girls and boys ages 8 to 12 and is located at Camp Merrowvista in Center Tuftonboro. In addition to usual summer camp activities such as swimming, archery, rock climbing and crafts, we integrate an extensive but fun asthma education program into the week.
"Thanks to this camp I went from a shy eight-year-old five years ago, who thought he couldn't do anything because of asthma, to a 13-year-old who can do anything,” said one of our campers. “So, thank you for the opportunity you have given me."
Many camps do not have the staffing capacity or program structure that supports the needs of children with a chronic medical condition. Zebra Crossings medical staff provides support and administers medication, which gives parents much needed peace of mind and respite. Camp Spinnaker is supported by qualified medical staff.
The camp fee is $425 for the week of camp. Zebra Crossings is committed to making sure families are able to participate in its programs. and need-based scholarship support is available for all of its summer camps and its year-around programs. These funds are generously contributed by corporate sponsors and individual donors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for these camps.
In addition to Camp Spinnaker, Zebra Crossings offers day camps in the summer as well as year-round programming for kids who live with chronic medical conditions like asthma, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, epilepsy, heart defects, hemophilia, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, severe allergies and skin conditions.
To sign up for a summer camp or to learn more about Zebra Crossings and its program, visit www.Zebra-Crossings.org, call 603-312-2052, or email info@zebra-crossings.org.
