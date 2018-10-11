Veterans Count

Are you a service member, veteran, or military family member (SMVF) who needs help and doesn’t know where to go? Are you a community provider who wants to do more to help the SMVFs in our state? Are you a clinician who wants to be better informed about the physical and mental health challenges faced by our soldiers? Help with these and other questions can be found at the Ask the Question website www.askthequestionnh.com. Take some time to peruse the site- developed as part of DHHS’s Ask the Question outreach and awareness initiative- and find some help today.
The site’s resource page contains information and links to everything from a comprehensive resource list, excerpted below, and VA FAQs, to educational material on Stigma, BATTLEMIND, and the Invisible Wounds of War, and includes tools for community providers and clinicians who want to better serve our heroes, and more.
If you’re interested in learning more about military culture and the unique challenges faced by those who have served, check out the many free webinars available through the Home Base Program at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Department of Veterans Affairs and Center for Deployment Psychology by visiting www.askthequestionnh.com/wp-content/uploads/MilitaryCultureandAwarenessWebinars.pdf. The Home Base Program offers a series, 'From the War Front to the Home Front: Supporting the Mental Health of Veterans and Families.' This online training series focuses on how to recognize and address the challenges faced by Iraq and Afghanistan veterans and their families. The CDP webinars train on how to provide high-quality, culturally-sensitive services to military personnel, veterans and their families.
Where to get help in New Hampshire? Below are some commonly sought resources and referrals for your convenience:
VA Medical Centers:
Manchester VA Medical Center: 603-624-4366, 800-892-8384 www.manchester.va.gov
- Eligibility for VA Healthcare Services — ext. 6799
- Caregiver Support Program — ext. 6895 or 2524
- Homeless Veterans — ext. 3622 or 2701
- Intimate Partner Violence — ext. 6932
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) — ext. 2777
- Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders Services — ext. 6463 (SUD: 2203)
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator — ext. 6450
- Peer Support Services — ext. 3621
- PolyTrauma/TBI — ext. 6455
- Veterans Just Coming Out of the Service (OEF/OIF) — ext. 6483
- Veteran Justice Outreach — ext. 2296
- Women Veterans — ext. 6541
White River Junction VA Medical Center in Vermont: 802-295-9363, 866-687-8387, www.whiteriver.va.gov
- Eligibility for VA Healthcare Services — ext. 5118 or 6281
- Caregiver Support Program — ext. 5364
- Homeless Veterans — ext. 6939
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) — ext. 5886
- Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders Services — ext. 6132
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator — ext. 5766
- Peer Support Services — ext. 6932
- Veterans Just Coming Out of the Service (OEF/OIF) — ext. 5362
- Veteran Justice Outreach — ext. 5681
- Women Veterans — ext. 6230
Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs):
Conway VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic — 800-892-8384, ext. 3199
Portsmouth VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic — 603-624-4366, ext. 3199
Somersworth VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic — 603-624-4366, ext. 3199
Tilton VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic — 603-624-4366, ext. 3199
Vet Centers:
Berlin Vet Center — 603-752-2571, 877-927-8387
Keene Vet Center — 603-358-4950, 877-927-8387
Manchester/Hooksett Vet Center — 603-668-7060, 877-927-8387
White River Junction, Vermont Vet Center — 802-295-2908
Vet Centers provide a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services for combat veterans, veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma, and their families.
State Military Archivist: 603-225-1380. For help tracking down military discharge paperwork.
Veterans Benefits Administration: 800-827-1000, www.benefits.va.gov/manchester. Provides veterans benefits information and determination.
NH State Office of Veterans Services: 603-624-9230, 800-622-9230, www.nh.gov/nhveterans. Provides assistance to veterans and/or their dependents with securing all benefits to which they may be entitled
Easterseals New Hampshire Military & Veterans Services (MVS) offers Care Coordination to veterans of all eras – from World War II veterans to those who are currently serving. Services are free, confidential, and provided locally – in the veteran’s home or other convenient location. Care Coordinators are community caseworkers with extensive training in military culture. Their job is to do whatever it takes to help service members, veterans, and their families thrive. Care Coordinators help those in crisis situations, and are also available to help families plan ahead and avoid problems when facing life changes and challenges.
Veterans Count, the philanthropic program of ESNH MVS, provides emergency financial assistance to veterans for critical and unmet needs. Veterans Count raises awareness about the challenges that can result from military service and raises money to help address these needs. To learn more about Veterans Count or to make a donation, please visit www.vetscount.org. Or, mail your donation to Veterans Count, Easterseals NH, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester NH 03103.
If you know a service member, veteran, or military family in need, please contact the Intake Coordinator, Easterseals NH Military & Veterans Services, at 603-315-4354.
