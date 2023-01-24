PLYMOUTH — Grief is the complex of feelings one experiences after loss — any kind of loss. Though we usually associate the idea of grief with the death of someone we have known and loved, grief is also experienced following termination of employment, destruction of one's home after fire or natural disaster, divorce or the breakup of a relationship, relocation to an unfamiliar place where you know no one, loss of one's finances through bad investments or crime, or the death of a pet. Many people choose to brush off grief or ignore it, but it really does not go away on its own. It can be helpful to be in the company of others who are also coming to terms with their grief.
Pemi-Baker Hospice and Home Health offers grief support groups at various times throughout the calendar year to assist persons in our area who would like help and companionship in processing their losses.
GRIEF 101: The Basics
The next group, "GRIEF 101: The Basics," will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 14. There will be an in-person morning session at 11 a.m., held in the exercise room at the Plymouth Area Regional Senior Center. There will be a late afternoon session, accessible virtually only, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Virtual participation is also possible for the morning session. All virtual participants will need to download the app for TEAMS (It's like ZOOM) on their devices. There is no cost to attend either session.
Each group will go for six weeks, ending on March 21. The group meetings will include presentations by the facilitator, worksheets, and sharing and discussion on such topics as:
• "Types of Grief"
• "What Is Grief Work?"
• "Principles of Transformation"
• "What About Me?"
You must pre-register by Wednesday, Feb. 7, in order to attend so it is known how many to prepare for. The groups will be facilitated by Guy Tillson, Pemi-Baker's Bereavement Coordinator. You may contact him by email: gtillson@pbhha.org or by leaving a message by phone at 603-536-2232.
•••
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org.
