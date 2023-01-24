Guy Tillson, PBH&HH Bereavement Coordinator

Guy Tillson, PBH&HH Bereavement Coordinator

 John W. Hession

PLYMOUTH — Grief is the complex of feelings one experiences after loss — any kind of loss. Though we usually associate the idea of grief with the death of someone we have known and loved, grief is also experienced following termination of employment, destruction of one's home after fire or natural disaster, divorce or the breakup of a relationship, relocation to an unfamiliar place where you know no one, loss of one's finances through bad investments or crime, or the death of a pet. Many people choose to brush off grief or ignore it, but it really does not go away on its own. It can be helpful to be in the company of others who are also coming to terms with their grief.

Pemi-Baker Hospice and Home Health offers grief support groups at various times throughout the calendar year to assist persons in our area who would like help and companionship in processing their losses.

