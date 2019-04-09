CONCORD — Tufts Health Freedom Plan has added dermatology to its telehealth solution, providing members with access to a doctor, behavioral health therapist, or dermatologist 24-hours a day, seven days a week by web, phone, or mobile app.
“New Hampshire is a large state, with many rural areas, and access to specialists, including dermatologists, can be an issue,” said Gerri Vaughan, president, Tufts Health Freedom Plan. “Our telehealth solution is part of our overall goal of creating an experience that is simpler and less stressful for our members and allows them to get the care they need, while also being more convenient and cost effective.”
Members can download the Teladoc app on their mobile devices to access a licensed provider to treat non-emergency general medical conditions, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, sinus infections, sore throats, dermatology services and more. Members can also schedule a video appointment seven days a week to talk to a psychiatrist or psychologist for support with anxiety, depression and other behavioral health issues.
For more information or for instructions on how to access digital tools for Tufts Health Freedom Plan members, visit thfp.com/members/health-information-and-tools/digital-tools.
For more information, visit thfp.com, or follow Tufts Health on Facebook, twitter and LinkedIn.
