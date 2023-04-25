According to the Alzheimer's Association, it's important to implement routine and creative daily schedules to those who may be dealing with Alzheimer's or Dementia. Routines and creativity can help seniors stay focused, promote relaxation, and decrease the risk of depression. At the same time, one can bring joy, purpose, and positivity to a daily routine.

In these routines, there are plenty of ways for family caregivers to cherish great moments and memories together. Start with simple and fun activities that provide joy, mental and physical stimulation, and boost emotional wellbeing.

