There is a high incidence of cardiovascular disease in seniors. In fact, 35% of seniors 65-74 and 59% of seniors 75-84 years old have cardiovascular disease. Taking a few preventative steps can lead to a more active independent lifestyle later in life.

A published study in the journal Circulation confirmed that taking more daily steps for seniors was associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease.

