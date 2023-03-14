There is a high incidence of cardiovascular disease in seniors. In fact, 35% of seniors 65-74 and 59% of seniors 75-84 years old have cardiovascular disease. Taking a few preventative steps can lead to a more active independent lifestyle later in life.
A published study in the journal Circulation confirmed that taking more daily steps for seniors was associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease.
Additional positive effects of physical activity include the following:
• More prolonged independence.
• Higher self-esteem.
• A better quality of life.
• Realizing joy in everyday moments.
More good news: no additional gym equipment is required, just a comfortable pair of shoes.
How can seniors count steps?
Today more seniors are adopting technology and smartphones. The Apple Health app on iPhones and the Google Fit app on Android phones are examples of pedometers already integrated into the smartphone. However, you don't need technology to count steps, the old fashion way works too, and it's easy; remember, 1 mile equals 2,252 steps when strolling.
Creative ways for seniors to incorporate steps into each day
• Take the dog for a walk twice a day, or volunteer to walk a neighbor’s dog.
• A senior can create or join a neighborhood walking group. Check with the local mall or shopping center, as these are frequent senior walking destinations during the winter months.
• A walk to the store instead of driving and picking up something special for dinner.
• Meet a friend for a cup of coffee, but walk to the destination.
• A walking tour of the neighborhood.
• Give up the newspaper delivery and take a walk to the store daily to pick it up.
• Meet a friend for a movie and take a walk together afterward.
• Go to the beach and take a leisurely stroll to enjoy the day.
• Invite the grandkids over and take a walk together.
• Schedule walks onto the calendar, making it a habit and something to look forward to.
• Invite a friend to join a senior for a walk, and they can meet halfway.
• When talking to a friend on the phone, suggest continuing the conversation in person and on a walk.
• Take a walk while talking on the phone and catching up with friends and family.
• Get to know the neighborhood and walk a different way each day.
• Create a playlist of favorite songs to listen to while walking.
• Download an audiobook and listen while enjoying a walk.
• Pick up a bird-watching book and see how many there are to find in the neighborhood while on a walk.
Comfort Keepers can help
Comfort Keepers is a leader in providing in-home care consisting of such services as companionship, transportation, housekeeping, meal preparation, bathing, mobility assistance, nursing services, and a host of additional items all meant to keep seniors living independently worry free in the comfort of their homes.
•••
Comfort Keepers have been serving New Hampshire residents since 2005. Let us help you stay independent. Call 603-536-6060 or visit nhcomfortkeepers.com for more information.
