LACONIA — St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laconia was honored for best-in-class customer satisfaction standards in a prestigious national survey.

St. Francis and five other Catholic Charities NH skilled nursing facilities — Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (Manchester), St. Vincent Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (Berlin), St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (Manchester), St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (Dover), and Warde Senior Living (Windham) all received a Customer Experience Award for outstanding performance from Pinnacle Quality Insight. The six were the only skilled nursing facilities in New Hampshire receiving the honor.

