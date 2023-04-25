LACONIA — St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laconia was honored for best-in-class customer satisfaction standards in a prestigious national survey.
St. Francis and five other Catholic Charities NH skilled nursing facilities — Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (Manchester), St. Vincent Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (Berlin), St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (Manchester), St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (Dover), and Warde Senior Living (Windham) all received a Customer Experience Award for outstanding performance from Pinnacle Quality Insight. The six were the only skilled nursing facilities in New Hampshire receiving the honor.
The survey was based on nearly 15,000 interviews with residents and family members at 2,700 skilled nursing facilities nationwide around 14 separate areas including nursing care, food services, communication, safety and security, dignity and respect of residents, activities and more.
Catholic Charites NH collectively scored above the national average in all 14 categories, and was named best-in-class in overall satisfaction, nursing care, tailoring to individual needs, promoting the dignity and respect of residents, and the willingness to recommend the facility to others.
“This honor is a testament to the power of person-centered care in senior living, especially when it’s backed by an incredible staff working together to continually keep the resident and family at the center of everything we do,” said Alain Bernard, assistant vice president of healthcare services. “I am incredibly proud of our facility leadership and staff who combine voices on how we can maintain and build on our quality of service, and in turn, use that to make a personal and impactful difference in the lives of our residents. They live out how a mission of compassion, dignity and service can truly change lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.