PLYMOUTH — As the days get longer, the ice starts to melt and the weather is right for going out and get moving. Runners have an upcoming opportunity at Speare Memorial Hospital’s family-friendly 5K health walk and fun run on Saturday, March 14.
The community event offers families in central New Hampshire an opportunity to participate in physical health activities.
The event's lead sponsor is Hannaford Supermarkets. “In partnership with organizations like Speare, we can continue to impact our primary focus areas of hunger relief, health and wellness, and the development of children and their families,” said Lori Hamilton, community relations coordinator, Eastern division.
The Shamrock Shuffle begins and ends at Plymouth Regional High School and makes its way through the streets of Plymouth. The event is not timed, as the focus is on families and community members taking steps toward an active lifestyle.
Registration is $15. Children age five and under may register for free. Register in hospital reception with cash or check, or visit SpeareHospital.com/Shamrock. Online registrations include a processing fee.
The first 200 registered walkers and runners will receive an event shirt size. The event will take place rain, sleet, snow or shine.
On race day, sign in is at 9 a.m., and the race starts 10 a.m. Runners and walkers are encouraged to dress in green to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day theme. Pre-registered participants can pick up packets 3-5 p.m. in the Speare front lobby on Friday, March 13.
To view the course map, visit Spearehospital.com/Shamrock.
