PLYMOUTH — The first successful surgical procedure was performed with anesthesia in 1846. Since then, anesthesia has continued to evolve and become safer, playing an integral role in enabling doctors to perform necessary and life-saving operations.
During the week of Jan. 20-26, certified registered nurse anesthetists at Speare Memorial Hospital are celebrating the 20th annual National CRNA Week to educate the public about advancements in anesthesia patient safety and the role of CRNAs in delivering anesthesia care.
CRNAs administer anesthetics, monitor vital signs, and address a patient's physical responses. CRNAs deliver the same safe, high-quality anesthesia care as other anesthesia professionals but at a lower cost, helping control the nation’s rising healthcare costs.
“While 2019 marks the 20th year for National CRNA Week, the nurse anesthesia profession actually began more than 150 years ago during the American Civil War. Since then, we have taken great pride in administering safe, high-quality anesthesia with the level of care and compassion that is synonymous with being a nurse,” said Steven V. Ball, MS, MBA, CRNA, director of anesthesiology. “Through this campaign, we aim to highlight the valuable role that CRNAs play today and will continue to play tomorrow.”
The department of anesthesiology at Speare Memorial Hospital is staffed solely by nurse anesthetists. Through a new program that sharply decreases the use of opiates during surgery and utilizes advanced regional anesthesia, Speare is raising the bar when it comes to post-operative pain control.
“We are providing our community members with the most superior care possible, and doing our part to prevent exposure to opiates when they are not needed,” says Ball.
Learn more about Speare Memorial Hospital, visit www.spearehospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.