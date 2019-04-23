NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center commemorated National Autism Awareness Month with special celebrations held weekly during school town hall. Students, staff members and supporters gathered together to spread awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder and to celebrate acceptance and understanding. Students and staff also enjoyed refreshments.
To add to the festivities, students and staff were presented with blue shirts to wear during the celebration. With attendees wearing the shirts, the result was a visual demonstration of campus-wide unity and acceptance for people diagnosed with ASD. Attendees were also encouraged to participate in Tutu Tuesday by wearing a blue tutu for the celebration and on every Tuesday in April.
“Spaulding Youth Center provides many services for children and youth diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and the enthusiastic staff who dedicate their careers and daily efforts to work with these kids are truly inspiring,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to honor April as Autism Awareness Month and thrilled to hold an event that will hopefully spread further awareness and support of those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”
To make a donation to support of autism awareness, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org/give or contact Cheryl Avery at cavery@spauldingyouthcenter.org, or 603-286-8901, ext. 107.
For more information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
