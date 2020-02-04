LACONIA — Comfort Keepers and the Downtown Gym are co-hosting a presentation by Amy Gray, social worker with Bayada Hospice, on Friday, Feb. 14. Gray will speak 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Downtown Gym, 171 Fair St.
Gray will speak on the role of a caregiver in transition with loved ones. She will explore ways to combat compassion, fatigue and burnout with creative ways to engage in self-care.
All are welcome to attend. No registration is required, and there is no fee.
