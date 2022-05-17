Does your senior loved one struggle to eat during meal times or frequently complain about a loss of appetite?
If a health or medical issue is not triggering their eating difficulties, the root of the dilemma could be a common age-related factor.
Common causes affecting a senior’s appetite
• Changing senses
Changes in taste and smell are common in aging adults. Many seniors develop a reduced sensitivity to flavor, causing foods to become bland and tasteless. Some may also develop sensitivity to the smell of certain foods.
• Dehydration
Seniors can become dehydrated and not notice it. As a result, they can experience diminished energy, headaches, and loss of appetite.
• Reduced hunger
Age-related changes and a sedentary lifestyle, physical inactivity, and certain medications can also reduce hunger.
• Specialized diets
Health care providers may recommend specialized eating regimens, such as low-sodium or low-carbohydrate diets. Changing diets can cause seniors to dread eating because they have to neglect their preferred foods. Some seniors may also resent being unable to choose their dietary choices.
• Physical impairment
Mobility problems can make it difficult for older adults to purchase groceries, prepare meals, or reach the pantry. Difficulty chewing, swallowing, or using utensils may also affect their eating habits. Memory loss can also play a part in reduced appetite as seniors may not realize how long it has been since their last meal.
• Mental health
Meals are important social events, but the lack of interaction can cause meal time to be a sad occasion. Depression, isolation, anxiety, and loneliness may lead seniors to skip eating meals.
Ways to help seniors meet nutritional needs:
• Mealtime companionship
Having a companion during meals can help seniors enjoy eating again.
• Gentle encouragement and reminders
Encourage your loved one to eat healthy snacks throughout the day, suggest that it is time to take vitamins or nutritional supplements, and remind them of mealtimes.
• Meal planning and preparation
Help plan nutritionally balanced meals and assist with grocery shopping and food preparation.
• Assistance with prescribed diets
Look for different ways to prepare prescribed foods, possibly using spices to enhance flavor, if possible.
Visiting Angels provides non-medical assistance in the Lakes Region and can assist with transportation to eye appointments. Please contact us at 603-366-1993 for more information.
