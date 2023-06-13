Talking about legal documents with an older loved one can be difficult and uncomfortable. However, delaying this conversation may cause uncertainty and stress if your loved one suddenly needs help making financial or medical decisions.
Consult with an attorney and execute any legal documents before health, financial or legal issues arise. Common legal documents may include the following:
1. Last will and testament
A will outlines the distribution of your loved one’s property, money and possessions after death. A will also names the person overseeing the distribution of their estate and outlines final wishes about funeral arrangements.
2. Advanced healthcare directives or living will
Many older adults also elect to prepare a living will that specifies the types of medical treatments they do and do not want if they can’t make their own healthcare decisions. Seniors may choose to include a do-not-resuscitate order in their living will if they do not wish healthcare professionals to revive them after their heart stops.
3. Revocable living trust
A revocable living trust enables seniors to transfer ownership of their assets to a trust while maintaining control over their possessions during their lifetime. A revocable living trust offers privacy protection and probate avoidance. It also allows the transfer of assets to beneficiaries after the senior's death.
4. Power of attorney — financial and health Care
Older adults should complete two separate power of attorney documents: One to designate a person to handle their finances and a second to assign a person to make health care decisions if they cannot decide on their own. The same person can be selected for their financial and healthcare decisions or a different person for each.
5. Beneficiary forms
If your loved one has a life insurance policy, pension or retirement account, they should complete a beneficiary form to designate who will receive any remaining funds after they die. Make sure all beneficiary forms are complete and up to date.
6. HIPAA forms
Your loved one may choose to complete HIPAA forms to permit their doctors to share health information with designated individuals. Unlike a power of attorney, HIPAA forms allow health care providers to share information with selected individuals even when your loved one can still make health care decisions.
In addition to legal documents, your loved one should gather other information that may help family members manage their estate, including:
• Personal information, such as date of birth, social security number, marriage certificate, etc.
• Prepaid or preplanned funeral information
• Life insurance policies
• Investment, tax, banking, and credit/debit card information
• Health insurance and medical information
• Property deeds, vehicle titles and registration
• Contact information for financial advisors, insurance agents, accountants, attorneys and other professionals
Your loved one should tell a trusted family member, friend, or attorney where they can locate their important papers. Legal documents/requirements may vary according to state, jurisdiction and other circumstances.
