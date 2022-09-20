One of the best ways seniors can improve their health and well-being is through regular exercise at the appropriate intensity.
Seniors — or others with severe mobility limitations — can perform these simple exercises from the comforts of bed.
Bed exercises provide many health benefits, including:
• Cognitive and mood enhancements
• A more robust immune system
• Weight management
• Muscle mass
• Flexibility
• Prevention of bedsores
• Manage or prevention of chronic diseases, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease
Types of bed exercises include:
• Overhead shoulder flexion (shoulder flexibility)
Lie on your back and keep your legs straight. Hold your hands together and place your hands on top of your abdomen. Keep your stomach tight and slowly raise your hands over your head or as far as they will go. Hold for 30 seconds. Return your hands to their starting position. Make sure your elbows are straight and your back is flat.
• Knee-to-chest lift (lower body flexibility)
Lying flat on your back, bring one knee up to your chest. Use your hands to gently pull your knee closer to your chest until you feel a stretching sensation. Hold for 30 seconds and return your leg to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg.
• Straight leg lift (leg and core strength)
Lie flat on your back with one leg straight and the other knee bent with your foot on the mattress. Keep your stomach tight and lift the straight leg six to eight inches above the mattress, then return it to its starting position. Repeat with the other leg.
• Neck stretches (neck flexibility)
Lie flat on your back, keeping your shoulders steady. Bring your left ear towards your left shoulder until you feel a stretching sensation in your neck for 30 seconds. Return to a neutral position and repeat on the other side.
• Hand exercises (grip strength)
Hold a soft object, such as a pillow. Squeeze firmly for 10 to 15 seconds, then release. Repeat.
• Supine marches (core strength)
Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet on the mattress. Keep your fingertips resting on your pelvis and tighten your stomach. Lift one knee towards your chest about one or two inches, and then relax. Repeat with the other leg.
• Lower trunk rotation (flexibility and ability to turn over in bed)
Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet on the mattress. Keep your back straight. Slowly bring both knees down and to the left as far as you can (like you’re trying to touch the mattress). Return to a neutral position and repeat toward the other side.
Bed exercise safety
Seniors should perform bed exercises at the appropriate intensity. Consult your doctor as well. Bed exercises shouldn’t be painful.
