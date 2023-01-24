CONCORD — Granite VNA has named Shaunna Mara community health educator for the Greater Capital Region.
In this role, Mara leads community wellness education programs that promote wellness and help residents in the greater Concord area prevent or manage disease. She also works with community members in their homes to reinforce healthy habits and enhance their self-management skills so they can achieve their personal health goals. Prior to this role, Mara had served as a Granite VNA care transition liaison since May 2022.
“We are happy to have Shaunna transition into the role of community health educator,” said Jennifer Brechtel, CHES, director of community health, Granite VNA. “She has been able to make great connections with community partners to offer wellness programs and let them know the breadth of one-on-one services she can provide older adults, in their homes, to help them reach and maintain their health goals. Her knowledge and experience have been a wonderful addition to our community health team.”
Mara has extensive experience in wellness programming. Before joining Granite VNA, she was the life enrichment director and admissions assistant at Courville at Manchester and The Huntington and Hunt Community, both in Nashua. Previously, she served as a health and wellness manager at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
