CONCORD — Granite VNA has named Shaunna Mara community health educator for the Greater Capital Region.

In this role, Mara leads community wellness education programs that promote wellness and help residents in the greater Concord area prevent or manage disease. She also works with community members in their homes to reinforce healthy habits and enhance their self-management skills so they can achieve their personal health goals. Prior to this role, Mara had served as a Granite VNA care transition liaison since May 2022.

