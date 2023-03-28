CONCORD — Concord Hospital Trust, the philanthropic arm of the Concord Hospital health system, is once again accepting applications for funding through the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund for nursing and allied health students.

The Fund, part of the Trust’s endowments, was made possible by the generosity of Concord Hospital’s many benefactors, both past and present. Their vision is to inspire and enable students to pursue careers in the nursing and allied healthcare professions to enrich their lives, while ensuring the continued availability of quality health care to the communities served by the Concord Hospital health system.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.