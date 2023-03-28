CONCORD — Concord Hospital Trust, the philanthropic arm of the Concord Hospital health system, is once again accepting applications for funding through the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund for nursing and allied health students.
The Fund, part of the Trust’s endowments, was made possible by the generosity of Concord Hospital’s many benefactors, both past and present. Their vision is to inspire and enable students to pursue careers in the nursing and allied healthcare professions to enrich their lives, while ensuring the continued availability of quality health care to the communities served by the Concord Hospital health system.
The Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Committee, a volunteer sub-committee of the Trust’s Stewardship Committee, has developed scholarship eligibility guidelines and makes decisions on fund awards. With approximately $45,000 awarded annually, scholarships typically range from $500 to $3,000.
Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, academic merit, personal character, and other criteria. Students who have lived within Concord Hospital health system’s primary service area for more than one year, who will have graduated from a high school within the service area within the past five years, or who are employed by Concord Hospital health system are eligible to apply.
