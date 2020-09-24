MANCHESTER — Plasma from whole blood and platelet donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.
The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card to five winners who give in October. Additionally, those who give by the end of September will receive a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Sport-Clips.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Belknap County
Laconia
Friday, Sept. 25: 12:30-6 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
Thursday, Oct. 1: 12:30-5 p.m., Lakes Region General Hospital, 80 Highland St.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1-6 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
Thursday, Oct. 8: 2-6 p.m., VFW Auxiliary Post 1670, 143 Court St.
New Hampton
Saturday, Sept. 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., New Hampton Safety Complex, 26 Intervale Drive
Meredith
Wednesday, Sept. 30: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Meredith Office Complex, 8 Maple St., Suite 1
Belmont
Friday, Oct. 2: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St.
Tilton
Saturday, Oct. 3: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Thursday, Oct. 15: 1-6 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Carroll County
Moultonborough
Friday, Oct. 2: noon-5 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Wolfeboro
Wednesday, Oct. 7: noon-5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 388 N. Main St.
Grafton County
Bristol
Tuesday, Oct. 6: noon-5 p.m., Marian Center, 17 W. Shore Road
Holderness
Wednesday, Oct. 14: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Holderness Masonic Lodge, 1 U.S. Route 3
Plymouth
Wednesday, Oct. 14: 1-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.