MANCHESTER — Plasma from whole blood and platelet donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.

The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card to five winners who give in October. Additionally, those who give by the end of September will receive a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Sport-Clips.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Belknap County

Laconia

Friday, Sept. 25: 12:30-6 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.

Thursday, Oct. 1: 12:30-5 p.m., Lakes Region General Hospital, 80 Highland St.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1-6 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.

Thursday, Oct. 8: 2-6 p.m., VFW Auxiliary Post 1670, 143 Court St.

New Hampton

Saturday, Sept. 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., New Hampton Safety Complex, 26 Intervale Drive

Meredith

Wednesday, Sept. 30: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Meredith Office Complex, 8 Maple St., Suite 1

Belmont

Friday, Oct. 2: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St.

Tilton

Saturday, Oct. 3: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road 

Thursday, Oct. 15: 1-6 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road

Carroll County

Moultonborough

Friday, Oct. 2: noon-5 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A

Wolfeboro

Wednesday, Oct. 7: noon-5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 388 N. Main St.

Grafton County

Bristol

Tuesday, Oct. 6: noon-5 p.m., Marian Center, 17 W. Shore Road

Holderness

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Holderness Masonic Lodge, 1 U.S. Route 3

Plymouth

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 1-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.