PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University students will host the second annual Climb Above Addiction Fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Rattlesnake Campground in Rumney. This year's proceeds will support prevention programs offered by Communities for Alcohol-and Drug-Free Youth. The day will include rock wall climbing, live music, food, yoga, yard games, and more family fun activities.
Climb Above Addiction seeks to support prevention and recovery from addiction by supporting the work of CADY and the Plymouth House, a 12-step recovery retreat.
The goal of this event is to raise $10,000 through donations to fight against addictions. To help make a difference, the group invites the community to form a team and make donations by visiting climbaboveaddiction.org. Donations will also be collected the day of the event by cash or check made out to PSU Climb Above Addiction, or mailed to Dr. Bonnie Bechard, MSC #27, Hyde Hall 209, Plymouth State University, Plymouth, NH 03264.
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
