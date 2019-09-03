PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has joined JED Campus, a nationwide initiative of The Jed Foundation. The partnership will enable PSU to evaluate and strengthen its mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems to ensure it has the strongest possible mental health safety nets in place.
PSU’s student-focused programs and services include the Student Support Foundation, the “Swipe it Forward” initiative for sharing meal swipes with students who are food-insecure, and the TRIO program that focuses on PSU’s first generation college students, those who are financially challenged, and students with disabilities. By joining JED Campus, PSU reinforces its commitment to students.
Becoming a JED Campus involves a multi-year, strategic collaboration to assess and enhance the work already being done at PSU, and to help create positive, lasting, systemic change in the campus community. The program provides institutions with a framework for supporting student mental health, as well as assessment tools, feedback reports, a strategic plan, and ongoing support from the JED Campus Team.
“As a community, Plymouth State University is committed to meeting the needs of our students academically, socially, and emotionally,” said Marlin Collingwood, PSU’s vice president of communications, enrollment and student life. “The JED Campus initiative provides us with a unique opportunity to look closely at our campus culture, policies, and practices in order to destigmatize mental health issues and create a positive, healthy environment for our students as they navigate this important time in their lives.”
PSU’s membership in JED Campus begins with establishing an interdisciplinary, campus-wide team to assess, support, and implement program, policy, and system improvements. Upon completion of an assessment, JED Campus clinicians will provide a comprehensive, confidential feedback report identifying successes and opportunities for enhancements, that PSU will collaborate with JED to implement over four years.
JED programs have been recognized for their impact, and have received the American Psychiatric Association Distinguished Service Award, among other honors.
To learn more about Plymouth State University, including student support services, visit www.plymouth.edu.
