PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine invites the public to help celebrate the 23 years of service Wima Hyde, APRN has dedicated to the children in the community at an outdoor reception on Friday, Sept. 20, 4-6 p.m.
Under a tent in the parking lot of Plymouth Pediatrics at 71 Highland St., light food and refreshments will be served, and live music will be provided by Little Davey & The Rolling 88s from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information about Plymouth Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine and Speare Memorial Hospital, visit www.spearehospital.com.
