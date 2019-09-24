A while back, the wife of a patient told me she had changed her name to Pete. I asked why and she informed me that all she does is repeat herself to her spouse. Thus, she thought her name ought to be Pete. I am glad she could find a sense of humor about her circumstances.
Sometimes, it is easy to forget that good communication takes effort from both parties, the one talking and the one listening. Often the person speaking does not consider how they are communicating. Then they feel frustrated when the party they are talking to doesn’t hear them properly.
We have great hearing instruments these days, which do a marvelous job helping people to hear. However, good communication requires effort on the part of the person talking, too. The person talking needs to make sure they are speaking clearly.
Clear speech is slower. The person speaking should take a breath every 4-5 words. This brief pause will give the person listening a chance to catch up to the speaker. As hearing gets worse, and also as people age, the brain needs more time to decode the message that comes to their ears. This also means that there should be pauses between phrases and sentences. Sometimes it is necessary to rephrase the information with different words. It helps tremendously to alert the person who has hearing trouble, when you change subjects, to the new topic being discussed.
Remember that it is polite to have only one person speak at a time. When in groups, people should try to be patient and not talk over each other. When eating, try not to talk while chewing.
Clear speech is at a good volume; this does not mean shouting. However, it is necessary to project your voice. Soft, discrete voices are polite and lady-like but they are not always audible. It’s important to use intonation and put stress on the most important words. It’s hard to maintain attention with a monotone voice.
For a voice to be at a good level, it is essential that the two parties communicate when they are close to each other. Talking from another room, or even all the way across the room, is not effective. The closer together you are, the better you will understand each other. Even posture has an effect on your voice. Good posture and strong core muscles will contribute to a strong, clear voice. Try to sit up or stand up in a tall, balanced manner.
Clear speech requires good lighting on the face of the person speaking. It is essential for a person with hearing loss to be able to see the face of the person they want to listen to. Please make sure you are facing each other. It’s important to keep hands, newspapers, computer screens or other items away from your face to allow a person with hearing impairment to easily see your facial movements.
Because clear speech takes effort, it helps to be well-rested. While it may be difficult to obtain enough rest at times, be aware that, as a speaker fatigues, their voice gets softer and has less intonation. As a listener gets tired, their brain becomes less efficient at decoding the message they want to listen to.
When possible, try to reduce other noise sources. For example, turn off the water in the sink, turn off the fan or mute the TV while you are trying to communicate with each other.
Most importantly, clear speech starts with making sure you have the other party’s attention first, before you start speaking. Make sure to call their name or say something that causes them to look in your direction before you begin. Be aware that some people don’t like being touched to get their attention. It’s important to be aware of each other’s body language. Once anger or hurt enter a conversation, it’s difficult for anyone to listen.
A person with hearing loss can become overwhelmed in a conversation and lose track while struggling to overcome their frustration with the effort required to focus and listen. Everyone can get distracted. A lapse in attention may be irritating to the person speaking. The person with hearing trouble would appreciate your tolerance. They do not want to derail the conversation; they want to participate.
Ultimately, it’s best to have a partnership where the person with hearing trouble gets help for their hearing and the person talking tries to follow the suggestions listed here. Good conversation requires working together.
