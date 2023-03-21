PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, the local nonprofit visiting nurse association, is planning its upcoming online auction fundraiser for May. The event runs from May 1-30, with all proceeds benefiting underinsured friends and neighbors, as well as Pemi-Baker's free community programs: "Ask a Pemi-Baker Nurse," grief and caregiver support groups, and advance directive workshops.
All proceeds from the auction fundraiser will directly support the hospice's programs and help achieve its mission of assisting families with advanced illness at home. However, the hospice cannot achieve this alone and is seeking local businesses' support to help reach its fundraising goals.
Pemi-Baker invites community businesses to sponsor the event through donations of goods, services, or funds. As a sponsor, your business will be recognized on event signage, the website, and social media accounts, providing an opportunity to connect with potential customers and demonstrate commitment to supporting the community.
With community and local business support, the hospice can continue to make a positive impact in the lives of those it serves.
If you are interested in sponsoring the event, contact Anna Swanson at Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health at 603-536-2232 or info@pbhha.org.
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is a trusted nonprofit agency that has proudly served 29 towns in central and northern New Hampshire since 1967. Expert services include at-home health care and physical therapies (VNA), hospice and palliative care, and community programs such as American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, caregiver and bereavement support groups, and "Ask a Pemi-Baker Nurse" days at local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals and also your neighbors. In your time of need, we're right where you need us.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information, call 603-536-2232 or email info@pbhha.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.