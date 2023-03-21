PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, the local nonprofit visiting nurse association, is planning its upcoming online auction fundraiser for May. The event runs from May 1-30, with all proceeds benefiting underinsured friends and neighbors, as well as Pemi-Baker's free community programs: "Ask a Pemi-Baker Nurse," grief and caregiver support groups, and advance directive workshops.

All proceeds from the auction fundraiser will directly support the hospice's programs and help achieve its mission of assisting families with advanced illness at home. However, the hospice cannot achieve this alone and is seeking local businesses' support to help reach its fundraising goals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.