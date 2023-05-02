PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is pleased to announce our upcoming online auction fundraiser in support of our free community services. The auction will run for one month, starting from May 1 to May 31, and will feature over 120 items from local businesses.
We extend our sincere gratitude to all of our sponsors who generously contributed to this event. Their support has made this auction possible, and we are grateful for their dedication to our cause. Thank you to Speare Memorial Hospital, Dumont Construction, Waterville Valley Realty, Northway Bank, Mid-State Health Center, Bank of New Hampshire, Paquette Signs, Noyes Insurance, R.M. Piper Inc., Meredith Village Savings Bank, Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green, New England Employee Benefits Company, Roper Real Estate, Insurance24, Mainstay Technologies, Horne Electric, The Edge of Town Tavern, Mountain Fare Inn, Wild Heart Yoga & Wellness Studio, Boulder Suites Group, El Mariachi Restaurant, the Vascak Family, Van Sickle Family, Varin Family, Jagoda Family and the Curran-Konrad Family.
The funds raised from this auction will help support Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health's mission to provide compassionate end-of-life care, grief and caregiver support, "Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse" days and home health services to those in need, regardless of their ability to pay.
We invite everyone to participate in this exciting event and bid on the wide range of items donated by local businesses. From gift cards to home goods, there is something for everyone at this auction.
Thank you in advance for your support of Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, and we look forward to your participation in this online auction.
•••
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is a trusted, nonprofit agency proudly serving 29 towns in central and northern NH since 1967. Expert services include at-home healthcare and physical therapies, hospice and palliative care, and community programs including: American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups and Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse days at your local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals and also your neighbors. In your time of need, we’re right where you need us.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3. To contact us call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org Like our Facebook Page: @pemibakerhospicehomehealth.
