PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is pleased to announce our upcoming online auction fundraiser in support of our free community services. The auction will run for one month, starting from May 1 to May 31, and will feature over 120 items from local businesses.

We extend our sincere gratitude to all of our sponsors who generously contributed to this event. Their support has made this auction possible, and we are grateful for their dedication to our cause. Thank you to Speare Memorial Hospital, Dumont Construction, Waterville Valley Realty, Northway Bank, Mid-State Health Center, Bank of New Hampshire, Paquette Signs, Noyes Insurance, R.M. Piper Inc., Meredith Village Savings Bank, Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green, New England Employee Benefits Company, Roper Real Estate, Insurance24, Mainstay Technologies, Horne Electric, The Edge of Town Tavern, Mountain Fare Inn, Wild Heart Yoga & Wellness Studio, Boulder Suites Group, El Mariachi Restaurant, the Vascak Family, Van Sickle Family, Varin Family, Jagoda Family and the Curran-Konrad Family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.