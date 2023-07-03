Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, a leading provider of compassionate home-based medical care, has appointed Susan Varnum, LICSW, APHSW-C as the new director of home care, palliative care, and hospice. With over 20 years of experience as a dedicated social worker, including nine years specializing in hospice care, Susan brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to improving the lives of patients and their caregivers.
Susan Varnum holds a master's degree in social work and is a licensed independent clinical social worker. Her profound understanding of the complex emotional and practical challenges faced by patients and caregivers in the home care setting makes her an invaluable addition to the Pemi-Baker team. Susan's passion for palliative care and her dedication to improving end-of-life experiences have earned her the Advanced Palliative Hospice Social Work Certification and a post-MSW certificate in Palliative and End-of-Life Care.
In her role as director of home care, palliative care, and hospice, Susan Varnum will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care to individuals in their homes. She will work closely with a team of experienced professionals to ensure that patients and their families receive the support they need during their challenging times.
Reflecting on her new position, Susan Varnum stated, "I want to make a difference in people's lives and provide the best home-based medical care to patients and caregivers to make their challenging time a little easier. It's important for patients and caregivers to have support from experienced, knowledgeable professionals so they can heal and meet their personal health care goals."
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is thrilled to have Susan Varnum join their organization and looks forward to her contributions in enhancing the quality of care provided to their patients. Her vast experience, compassionate approach, and dedication to improving end-of-life experiences align perfectly with Pemi-Baker's mission to support individuals and their families through their health care journey.
•••
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is a trusted, nonprofit agency proudly serving 29 towns in central and northern NH since 1967. Expert services include at-home healthcare and physical therapies, hospice and palliative care, and community programs including: American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups and Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse days at your local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals and also your neighbors.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information, call 603-536-2232 or email info@pbhha.org.
