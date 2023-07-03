Susan Varnum

Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, a leading provider of compassionate home-based medical care, has appointed Susan Varnum, LICSW, APHSW-C as the new director of home care, palliative care, and hospice. With over 20 years of experience as a dedicated social worker, including nine years specializing in hospice care, Susan brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to improving the lives of patients and their caregivers.

Susan Varnum holds a master's degree in social work and is a licensed independent clinical social worker. Her profound understanding of the complex emotional and practical challenges faced by patients and caregivers in the home care setting makes her an invaluable addition to the Pemi-Baker team. Susan's passion for palliative care and her dedication to improving end-of-life experiences have earned her the Advanced Palliative Hospice Social Work Certification and a post-MSW certificate in Palliative and End-of-Life Care.

