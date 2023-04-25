PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated volunteers who have worked tirelessly to support our hospice patients and their families. Your selflessness and commitment to our mission of providing compassionate care to those in need have been invaluable.
We recognize that without the support of our volunteers, we would not be able to provide the level of care that we do. Your willingness to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, or simply provide companionship to our patients during their end-of-life journey is truly remarkable.
We are also excited to announce that our next free volunteer training session will be starting on Tuesday, May 2. This training is designed to prepare individuals who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. The training will cover various topics such as understanding the hospice philosophy, communication skills, and the role of the volunteer in the hospice team.
If you are interested in becoming a hospice volunteer, we encourage you to register for our upcoming training session by contacting Karen Bownes at 603-536-2232 or emailing info@pbhha.org. We welcome all those who share our passion for providing quality end-of-life care to our community.
Once again, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all our volunteers. Your dedication and commitment are truly inspiring, and we are grateful for all that you do.
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is a trusted, nonprofit agency proudly serving 29 towns in central and northern NH since 1967. Expert services include at-home healthcare and physical therapies (VNA), hospice and palliative care, and community programs including: American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups and Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse days at your local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals and also your neighbors. In your time of need, we’re right where you need us.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. To contact us call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org
