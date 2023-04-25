PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated volunteers who have worked tirelessly to support our hospice patients and their families. Your selflessness and commitment to our mission of providing compassionate care to those in need have been invaluable.

We recognize that without the support of our volunteers, we would not be able to provide the level of care that we do. Your willingness to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, or simply provide companionship to our patients during their end-of-life journey is truly remarkable.

