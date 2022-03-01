PLYMOUTH — What would we do without caregivers? Not everyone is cut out to be a caregiver. It takes a special person to dedicate their time and energy to help another. Caregivers provide help with daily essentials along with the physical and emotional support needed by our loved ones late in life. But do we ever stop to take care of the caregiver? How often do we say "thank you" for being there for our loved ones, our clients, and the most defenseless in society? When do we take the time to ask how the caregiver is doing? Caregiving can be a gratifying experience but can also cause a great deal of stress. While caring for and focusing on another, a caregiver can neglect their own health, causing harm over time. Therefore, it is essential to provide tools and resources to help manage stress. If a caregiver doesn't care for themselves, they can't care for someone else.
One way we can help is to spend a day honoring caregivers. On the third Friday of February, we can celebrate a group of people who selflessly provide support to our aging loved ones with patience and kindness. The Providers Association for Home Health & Hospice Agencies, PAHHHA, started National Caregiver Day in 2015 to recognize a profession that gives so much and often goes unappreciated. Caregivers spend time taking care of the essential needs of our vulnerable family members. A caregiver is anyone who provides help to another person in need and can be a family caregiver or a professional caregiver. According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 3 adults in the United States provides care as an informal caregiver to another adult.
Make sure you take time on Feb. 18 to honor the people who care for our most vulnerable population. For example, you could give cards with encouraging words of appreciation or a small gift to show gratitude. You can also honor caregivers on social media using the hashtag #nationalcaregiversday and let people know what makes them special. Here are some suggestions for a small gift to the caregivers in your life:
• Spa gift card
• Scented hand lotion
• Scented candles
• Baked goods
• Take them to lunch
You don't have to spend a lot of money to show appreciation. Caregivers make a difference in the lives of others every single day so let's take one day & make a difference in their lives. Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health offers FREE Caregiver support groups the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom. You will be able to connect with others, learn more about tools and resources to cope with the natural ebb and flow of your emotions and discuss any issues related to the monthly topic. Contact Guy Tillson to register at info@pbhha.org or call 603-536-2232.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information call 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org.
