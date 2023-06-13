Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, a leading healthcare provider in Grafton County, is pleased to announce the expansion of its program, "Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse," designed to provide free medical guidance and support to seniors in the community. This program has been available at the Plymouth, Linwood and Littleton Senior Centers in collaboration with the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council. They are now adding dates at the Orford and Horse Meadow Senior Centers, monthly as well.
The "Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse" program aims to address the health concerns and queries of older adults, offering them an opportunity to connect with experienced healthcare professionals from Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health. Through this initiative, seniors can receive valuable medical advice, information on managing chronic conditions, guidance on medication management, and assistance in navigating the health care system.
The program is hosted at select senior centers across Grafton County, ensuring convenient access for seniors residing in the region. A team of compassionate and knowledgeable nurses from Pemi-Baker will be available during designated days and times to address individual questions and concerns.
To find out the schedule for sessions and the participating Grafton County Senior Citizens Council centers, interested individuals can visit the Pemi-Baker Community Health website at pemibakercommunityhealth.org/our-services/community-support-resources. The website provides a comprehensive listing of days, times and locations where the programs are available.
"We are thrilled about the success of our "Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse" program in collaboration with the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council," said Danielle Paquette-Horne, RN, executive director of Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health. "By bringing our experienced nurses directly to the senior community, we aim to support and empower older adults in managing their health effectively. We believe that access to reliable healthcare information plays a crucial role in enhancing their well-being and quality of life. Many seniors talk to us about their fears leading up to surgeries, interpretation of lab results, how to work their insulin devices and some come to get their blood pressure checked."
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health has been providing exceptional healthcare services to the community for over three decades. The organization remains committed to delivering comprehensive, compassionate, and personalized care to individuals in need, ensuring they receive the support necessary to live life to the fullest. “There have been quite a few times over the last year that I have called a provider directly for the senior with me. Through my assessment skills as an RN, if I think they should see their health care provider sooner rather than later I will assist them in calling their provider right then and there,” said Paquette-Horne.
•••
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information, call 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org.
