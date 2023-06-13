Ask a nurse

Danielle Paquette-Horne, RN, executive director and Phil McCormick, Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse participant. (Courtesy photo)

Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, a leading healthcare provider in Grafton County, is pleased to announce the expansion of its program, "Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse," designed to provide free medical guidance and support to seniors in the community. This program has been available at the Plymouth, Linwood and Littleton Senior Centers in collaboration with the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council. They are now adding dates at the Orford and Horse Meadow Senior Centers, monthly as well.

The "Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse" program aims to address the health concerns and queries of older adults, offering them an opportunity to connect with experienced healthcare professionals from Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health. Through this initiative, seniors can receive valuable medical advice, information on managing chronic conditions, guidance on medication management, and assistance in navigating the health care system.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.