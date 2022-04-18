PLYMOUTH — April 18-22 is National Volunteer Appreciation week and Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health would like to recognize and say thank you to their 20+ hospice volunteers. Their volunteers come from a variety of professional backgrounds and represent many of the 29 towns PBH&HH serves.
The spirit of hospice volunteering is borne from a genuine desire to give comfort, peace and care to patients, caregivers and their families during end of life. Many volunteers have had a personal experience with someone who has benefited from all that hospice offers and have a strong desire to give back to other families in their community.
Hospice volunteers help in a variety of ways: holding vigil, writing letters, reading to patients, light housekeeping, relieving family caregivers, helping with outside chores, grocery shopping, dog walking and holding meaningful conversations. No amount of time is too small; some volunteers give 1-2 hours per week, some give 1-2 hours per month. "We are always looking for wonderful people who have a passion for working with others. Our volunteers are so important to our non-profit organization and to those families we serve," said Shannon Cassidy, hospice volunteer coordinator for PBH&HH.
All hospice volunteers complete a free 5-week training course via Zoom with Shannon and other members of the hospice team. The course covers the hospice philosophy, listening and communication skills, confidentiality, family dynamics, and bereavement support for clients and their families.
Next Training: Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m., May 3-May 31
For more information about hospice training and to register, contact Shannon Cassidy, BSW, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator at 603-536-2232 or by email at info@pbhha.org.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth.
