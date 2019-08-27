PLYMOUTH — Since Elizabeth Kubler-Ross’ pioneering work 'On Death and Dying' in 1969, research and study on grief and loss have come a long way. The five stages of grief quickly entered popular culture: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Over the course of four decades, other theorists have included additional features in grieving, such as shock, guilt, retreating, reflection, isolation, and working through.
The hospice program of Pemi-Baker Community Health will be offering a series, Loss and Grief: Some Basics as part of its bereavement services. The series consists of seven sessions, which will include a brief educational presentation, a reflective exercise to assist participants in focusing on their experience of loss, and a time for sharing, questions, and discussion. Sessions will include such topics as My Concept of Loss, Evaluating My Loss, Coping Skills, Manifestations of Grief, What Helps and What Hurts?, Acceptance, My New Reality, and Recognizing My Strengths.
The series will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12:30-2 p.m., at the Whole Village Family Resource Center, 258 Highland St. Sessions will be facilitated by Guy Tillson, MDiv, MA, hospice chaplain and bereavement counselor. Contact him before Wednesday, Sept. 4, if interested in attending at gtillson@pbhha.org or 603 536-2232, ext. 206. There is no fee.
Pemi-Baker Community Health is at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3. For more information, call 603-536-2232, email info@pbhha.org, visit www.pbhha.org, and like the Facebook page @PBCH4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.