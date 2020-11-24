PLYMOUTH — GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement, was created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Whether making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger, showing up for an issue, or giving to those who need help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world where the power of generosity is at the heart of society.
Pemi-Baker Community Health invites the community to join in on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in giving to a local nonprofit, volunteering, or doing an act of kindness.
For more information, call 603-536-2232, email info@pbhha.org or visit pbhha.org.
