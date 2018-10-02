FRANKLIN — Breast cancer is the leading cause of death in women. An estimated 40,500 women in the United States will die from breast cancer each year, and one in eight women are diagnosed every year.
Although rare, about 2,470 men also are diagnosed every year.
Despite those numbers, there are 3.3 million breast cancer survivors alive in the United States today, and Franklin VNA & Hospice wants people to become more knowledgeable about screening and early detection, which is believed to be part of the declining death rate since 1990.
New research and discoveries are happening every day, and on Sept. 4, researchers at the Susan G. Komen Foundation identified previously unknown mutations that are associated with poor outcomes in estrogen receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer.
“Many women and men who have faced breast cancer and have been told they are ‘cancer-free’ live in fear of their cancer returning. For some, that fear will become a reality. It’s unacceptable,” said Paula Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Komen. “That’s why we’re proud to fund researchers ... who are finding new ways to identify patients at the highest risk of poor outcomes, so we can intervene earlier and save lives.”
Knowing the signs and symptoms is the first step to early detection. Performing monthly self-exams allows you to know your own breasts and will give you the opportunity to identify any changes in your breast much faster than when your physician does an exam during your physical.
Some things to look for: Change in the size or shape of the breast, dimpling, nipple that is turned slightly inward or inverted, nipple tenderness, thickening in or near the breast or underarm area, change in skin texture, enlarged pores in the skin of the breast or a lump in the breast.
Don’t be afraid to contact your physician if you notice anything has changed or seems unusual. It is vital to have all lumps investigated by a health care professional, but not all lumps are cancerous.
Here are some myths and facts that the Franklin VNA & Hospice would like to share to help you:
Drinking milk (or dairy) causes breast cancer — Although it is a common myth, studies have shown that the daily consumption of dairy products does not increase the risk of breast cancer.
Finding a lump in your breast means you have breast cancer — Only a small percentage of breast lumps turn out to be cancer, but, they should never be ignored. Always see a physician for a clinical exam and evaluation.
A mammogram can cause breast cancer to spread — Actually, mammograms and x-rays of the breast are the current gold standard in early detection. The compression done during a mammogram cannot cause cancer to spread. The benefits of mammography far outweigh the potential risk of the very small doses of radiation you are exposed to during the mammogram.
If you have a family history of breast cancer, you are likely to develop it too — Most women diagnosed have no family history. While you are at a higher risk with a family history, only 10 percent of individuals diagnosed have a family history of the disease. Speak to your physician about your family history to determine your risks to determine if any diagnostic testing should be altered from the norm.
Antiperspirant and deodorants cause breast cancer — Researchers at the National Cancer Institute are not aware of any conclusive evidence linking these daily hygiene products and the subsequent development of breast cancer.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
