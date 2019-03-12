CONCORD — NHTI Health Services is sponsoring its 24th annual NHTI Wellness Fair on Tuesday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dr. Goldie Crocker Wellness Center. The theme for this year is “Be Well & Thrive.”
The Wellness Fair typically attracts more than 40 exhibitors, including government health agencies, local health businesses, and health educators, along with student exhibitors from NHTI’s own health programs, offering demonstrations, health screenings, wellness education, exhibits and more. There will be free healthy refreshments, door prizes, and background music.
Admission is free and the community is invited.
Sponsorships and exhibit space are available. For information, contact NHTI Health Services, 603-230-4043 or NHTIhealthservices@ccsnh.edu.
