BEDFORD — New Hampshire Healthy Families is partnering with Greater Tilton Area Family Resources to bring its Vision Van to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, offering free vision screenings and prescription glasses or readers to underserved individuals.
The vision screenings offered through the Vision Van are preliminary and not intended to replace a comprehensive eye exam conducted by eye care providers. Individuals visiting the Vision Van are encouraged to follow-up with their eye care provider soon after their screening.
The Vision Van will be at Greater Tilton Area Family Resources for one day only, on Tuesday, May 14. It is free and open to the community on a first-come, first-served basis. Screenings will be offered from 9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m., at Greater Tilton Area Family Resources, 5 Prospect St. in Tilton.
For more information on the Vision Van and locations, visit www.nhhealthyfamilies.com.
