CONCORD — A new website was recently launched aimed at providing New Hampshire residents a reliable source of information and resources for recovering from substance abuse. The website, nhrecoveryhub.org, allows users to find meetings, recovery community organizations, and other resources that are geographically close to them. It is a collaborative effort of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Hampshire with The New Hampshire Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services and the Statewide Peer Recovery Services Facilitating Organization at Harbor Homes, Inc.
The website creates a comprehensive hub of resources and support for those curious about, entering, or sustaining recovery from substance use disorders. “As a state and as an organization bringing awareness and highlighting existing resources is a top priority.” says Devin Oot, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free NH.
"Everyone's pathway to recovery is unique. The availability of such a broad array of state-vetted information in one easily accessible location is fantastic. The Hub can only improve the likelihood that anyone who is seeking help with their recovery will find resources that work for them,” said Kevin Irwin, Director of Operations for Integrated Delivery Network Region Six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.