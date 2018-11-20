SAN DIEGO, California — The American Public Health Association named the New Hampshire Public Health Association its 2018 Outstanding Affiliate of the Year at their annual national conference earlier this month. NHPHA Board President Rebecca Sky, board members and partners Rachel Maxwell, Shannon Bresaw, Jeanie Holt and Mary Reed accepted the award on the organization’s behalf.
APHA acknowledged NHPHA’s advocacy work, aimed at assuring all people in New Hampshire have fair and just opportunities to realize their full health potential. Some of the efforts NHPHA supported in last year’s legislative session were the passage of Medicaid expansion and additional protections for children from lead poisoning.
"We are humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award,” stated Sky. "Our success is due, in great part, to the dedication of our members who volunteered over 1,100 hours just in advocacy efforts alone in 2018."
NHPHA was also recognized for its Rising Stars program that supports early career professionals through education, networking, internships and mentoring, as well as through professional development opportunities addressing health equity, the social determinants of health and advocacy and lobbying for non-profits.
"We have made great strides in engaging academic partners, students and young professionals in an effort to improve recruitment and retention of young public health professionals," said Joan Ascheim, NHPHA executive director. "This award is tremendous validation of that work."
Former NHPHA President and current Board member Jeanie Holt received individual honors at the conference. The APHA presented her with the Council of Affiliates Chair Citation for her contributions in support of affiliates across the country. Holt was also elected to the executive coard of APHA.
NHPHA membership is open to all professionals seeking to improve the health of the public. For more information, visit www.nhpha.org.
