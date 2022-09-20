Today I want to provide you some information on what a concussion is and give you some brief tips to share with anyone you may know who has had an impact to their body/neck/head and may have recently suffered this type of brain injury. There are several common myths that exist and my goal is to provide some updated truths from the latest research to guide you, or someone you know, who has sustained this type of injury. Seeking proper assessment and treatment, as close to the injury as possible, by a qualified health care professional who is up to date on the latest research and rehab modalities, is imperative. Early assessment and treatment of concussion can expedite your healing time.

What is a concussion? By definition, concussion is defined as, “A subtype of mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI)… A reversible neurological dysfunction… may be caused by either a direct blow to the head, face, neck or elsewhere on the body with an impulsive force transmitted to the head…which may result in neuropathological changes, but the acute clinical signs and symptoms largely reflect a functional disturbance rather than a structural injury and, as such, no abnormality is seen on standard structural neuroimaging studies.” (1) It is a metabolic, physiological, microstructural injury to the brain. The force of the head and neck being jarred forward and back (and in some incidences which also include rotational forces) cause a shearing of the white and gray matter in the brain (which are different densities) and can lead to injury of the axons and nerve transmission pathways. This then causes disruption to the function of the pathways in the brain, or “messaging highways” that allow our brains and bodies to coordinate certain functions such as balance, vision, hearing, moving, and so forth leaving you to feel symptoms either physically, emotionally, cognitively, or even affecting sleep and wake cycles. So, in other words, although there is structural injury to the axons, this damage is unable to be detected and causes a disruption in function. There does NOT have to be a loss of consciousness involved to sustain a concussion.

