Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.